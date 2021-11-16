Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gives the lowest rating to Rajiv Adatia; Neha Bhasin tells him to take revenge

The upcoming episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be witnessing lot of fights and disagreements between contestants of the VIP and Non-VIP zones. The contestants in the VIP zone are seen giving commands to the other contestants which is leading to problems in the house. At present, the VIP members are Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. They have the power to run the house at their will and they have to make the other contestants do the house chores.

The promo shows that an argument takes place between Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash over selecting ration. Neha screams and says, “You think of yourself too much and make no sense. You are brainless.” Later, Bigg Boss gives a task to the VIP members to rate the other contestants from 1-5. Tejasswi Prakash gives a rating Rajiv Adatia, 1, which is the lowest. Rajiv gets very angry at her and tells, “You all fight among yourselves, you all get aggressive, you all use slang, Salman Khan sir schools you all and I am getting this rating. You all are just trying to target and break the bond between Shamita, Neha, and me.” Neha replies, “Zara thuk dena inke khane me (Just spit in their food)”.

The promo also shows that a special jail area will open for the first time. Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali will become the first two contestants to debate with each other and prove why the other person deserves to go to jail. Here, Karan shares that Pratik’s personality is such that he deserves to go to jail.



