Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash heartbroken as Karan Kundrra declares Shamita Shetty as winner of the debate

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are given an interesting task in which they have to win a debate by pointing out the bad habits of other contestants. In the episode, it is seen that Tejasswi chooses to debate with Shamita Shetty. She raises the issue of Shamita being lazy. But with not enough points, Shamita rules the debate. The VIPs declare Shamita as the winner, which makes Tejasswi hurt.

In the promo of the episode, Tejasswi and Shamita debate over latter being lazy. Umar Riaz says that he does not feel Shamita is lazy and Rashami Desai also agrees. Karan Kundrra also says that Shamita has defended herself. Tejasswi feels heartbroken and says, “Aap sabhi chahte the ki main na jeetu to iss task to mai khelne wali hu ni”. She walks away and sits alone. She feels alone as she says, “Jiske sath koi ni hota uske saath.”

See promo here:

It is seen that Shamita Shetty has impressed the VIP contestants and won two debates. In debate, Tejasswi taunts Shamita that she fakes her injury when she has to do household chores but when she has to curl her hair, she does it properly. Shamita says that it is Tejasswi's insecurity that is making her do all this. Tejasswi also irks the VIP members Umar, Rashami and others by calling them biased and Rashami yells at her.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15, 6th January 2022, Written Update: Shamita Shetty wins 2 rounds in the debate task