Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash & Jay Bhanushali have differences during a task, former calls him ‘sore loser’

With the start of the new week in the show, there will be a new captain in the house. In the recent promo of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are seen engaged in the captaincy task. Tejasswi is seen as the sanchalak of the task. But it seems like the junglewasis and gharwasis are again fighting with each other. It is seen that Jay is losing his temper again in the show and this time it is due to Tejasswi Prakash.

In the promo, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash is the sanchalak of the task and she is seen in an argument with Jay Bhanushali. As she stops Jay from an action, he tells her to looks at looks as well. She said I did not see what the other person did, but she could see what he is doing so she will object. Jay calls her an unfair sanchalak. He says that the nails are lying on the roof. He says what is being done with him, he will do the same to them. She calls him ‘sour loser’, which irks Jay Bhanushali as he says that never ever call him a sour loser.

See promo here:

In the previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants were seen having a gala time with exciting tasks and activities. The show also featured special guests including Farah Khan, Bappi Lahiri, Bhuvan Bam and others. There was no elimination in the last weekend episode.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian complains to Vishwasuntree Tejasswi Prakash smells like Karan Kundrra