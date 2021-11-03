Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra have differences, latter says ‘I am not going to stoop so low’

Over the past few episodes of the reality show, it is seen that contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra formed a good bond. Karan had shared with Akasa Singh that he had a crush on her. Tejasswi has also been showing interest in Karan as they have been spending a lot of time together. The actress was recently seen talking to Karan about her disagreement over his game strategy.

In the latest promo of the show, Tejasswi is seen talking to Karan Kundrra separately. She tells him that, “Whatever this new game is, I am genuinely not able to understand all this; it is not required to start a new track”. She is angry at him and says, “Kisiko ek durse ki zarurat nahi hai show mein aage badhne ke lie.” Karan says, “You always over think and say a lot of things when you are angry.” Tejasswi becomes furious and says that she understands the strategy and she does not have to stoop that low. She says, “Mujhe iss gandh ka hissa nahi banna hai”. Karan Kundrra is seen disappointed and says its very unfair of her.

See the post here:

In the upcoming episode, it will also be seen that Karan Kundrra will breakdown over a statement by Afsana Khan in a task. He will be seen crying inconsolably as he says that she is like a sister to him and he is hurt by the allegation of Afsana. He says I also have sisters and he would never behave inappropriately with any woman.



