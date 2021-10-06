Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash makes BB her bae to get luggage; Jay Bhanushali & other junglewasis tease him

The Bigg Boss 15 house has been divided between the contestants in the house and the ones in the garden area. The contestants in the garden area are termed as the junglewasis and they have to be fed by the housemates. The luggage of the contestants had been taken away by Bigg Boss on the first day itself. Hence, the contestants have to stay without their stylish clothes and makeup. Tejasswi Prakash has come up with a new idea to get back her suitcase and other contestants are seen enjoying her acting.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash says that Bigg Boss is her baby. She says, “You must declare our love to the world”. She further says, “Do you like to see me like this? Do one thing that you give back our clothes.” She makes a funny expression and acts like Bigg Boss is not listening to her. She says Baby does not listen to her and does nothing. To this Jay Bhanushali adds that “Inse hota hi nahi hai” and Vidhi also adds that he is “Sakht launda”. Everyone is seen laughing in the garden area.

See the promo here: