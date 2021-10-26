Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash names Simba Nagpal & Aksasa Singh for eviction & it has Rajiv Adatia connection

Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash names Simba Nagpal & Aksasa Singh for eviction & it has Rajiv Adatia connectionBigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash names Simba Nagpal & Aksasa Singh for eviction & it has Rajiv Adatia connection
Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash names Simba Nagpal & Aksasa Singh for eviction & it has Rajiv Adatia connection
Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is all about endless twists and controversies and each episode brings on a new turn in the game. Recently, the popular reality show witnessed a new twist as the housemates welcomed the first wild contestant as Rajiv Adatia. He made a powerful entry and left everyone in awe. In fact, his entry is likely to change to the equations in the house as he seems to have been giving a reality check to the contestants. Meanwhile, he seems to have affected the nomination process as well.

While everyone was seen expressing their opinions during the nomination process, Tejasswi Prakash admitted being in awe of Rajiv’s powerful entry. For the nomination, while Tejasswi was about to name Vishal Kotian’s name, she nominated Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh for elimination. Explaining her reason, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress said Simba and Akasa failed to leave a mark on the show while Rajiv managed to impress everyone in a day. “Rajiv has done more than Akasa and Simba in just one day,” she added. Clearly, Rajiv has proved that he is here to change the game inside the BB house.

Meanwhile, Rajiv was seen exposing Vishal Kotian in the house. He revealed how he has been playing mind games with everyone and the revelation left Shamita Shetty heartbroken. The latter did confront Vishal about it and this in turn created a rift between the two. It will be interesting to see if Rajiv’s entry in the house will take a toll on Vishal’s grip on the game.

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹189.00
₹599.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹109.00
₹299.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹258.00
₹495.00 (48%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹99.00
₹199.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,824.00
₹2,095.00 (13%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Ao Smith X8 Ro|9 L Storage|100% Ro+scmt (silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|mineraliser Tech| High Water Saving| Suitable For  more Than 200 Tds | Wall Mount Water Purifier For Home

Ao Smith X8 Ro|9 L Storage|100% Ro+scmt (silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|minerali...

₹15,549.00
₹23,050.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
View All