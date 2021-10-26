Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash names Simba Nagpal & Aksasa Singh for eviction & it has Rajiv Adatia connection

Bigg Boss 15 is all about endless twists and controversies and each episode brings on a new turn in the game. Recently, the popular reality show witnessed a new twist as the housemates welcomed the first wild contestant as Rajiv Adatia. He made a powerful entry and left everyone in awe. In fact, his entry is likely to change to the equations in the house as he seems to have been giving a reality check to the contestants. Meanwhile, he seems to have affected the nomination process as well.

While everyone was seen expressing their opinions during the nomination process, Tejasswi Prakash admitted being in awe of Rajiv’s powerful entry. For the nomination, while Tejasswi was about to name Vishal Kotian’s name, she nominated Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh for elimination. Explaining her reason, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress said Simba and Akasa failed to leave a mark on the show while Rajiv managed to impress everyone in a day. “Rajiv has done more than Akasa and Simba in just one day,” she added. Clearly, Rajiv has proved that he is here to change the game inside the BB house.

Meanwhile, Rajiv was seen exposing Vishal Kotian in the house. He revealed how he has been playing mind games with everyone and the revelation left Shamita Shetty heartbroken. The latter did confront Vishal about it and this in turn created a rift between the two. It will be interesting to see if Rajiv’s entry in the house will take a toll on Vishal’s grip on the game.