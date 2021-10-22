Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash plans her wedding with Nishant Bhat; Karan Kundrra describes baraatis

With high intensity drama and action in the show, the constants often find some moments of the fun inside the Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash is often seen entertaining the housemates. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash is planning her wedding with Nishant Bhat. Karan Kundrra takes the scenario forward by sharing the behaviour of the contestants at their wedding.

The Bigg Boss 15 house may have wedding bells ringing for Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi says in the promo that what happens if she and Nishant get married in the house. Karan says if you call Pratik, the wedding will get cancelled. Nishant adds that Ieshaan and Miesha will wear something stunning and will be seen getting cosy in some corner. Tejasswi says, “They will go and trial of their honeymoon suite”. Nishant further says, “Simba will come and first ask what all there for eating and then Shamita will say that there is nothing gluten free.” Tejasswi adds, “Tejasswi you have kept nothing gluten free… There is nothing… Oh my god!”

Karan Kundrra further says that Afsana will get drunk at the wedding. Tejasswi makes Umar Riaz her ex lover and Karan says that he will set up chair for her to sit. Regarding Jay, he says, “Jay will say the wedding is costing a lot so he is not coming to it”. All the housemates are seen having a gala time imagining the wedding of the duo.

See tweet here: