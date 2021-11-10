Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash promises to not spare anyone who shouts at Karan Kundrra

In the recent episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that romance is brewing in the house. There was a special arrangement of a date night for the contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. As the couple is seen enjoying their date, Karan and Tejasswi ask Nishant, 'What about us?' They say that they are in dire need of a date night as they have a lot to speak to one another. Both Karan and Tejasswi are later seen in the garden where Karan shares that people take advantage of his calm nature, to which she replies that she will never let that happen again.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were having a conversation with each other in the garden area. She was seen lying on the ground and Karan spoke about his behavioral tendency. Karan said that when someone hurts him, he slowly distances himself without that person realising it. He adds that he is very calm and people take advantage of that quality and yell at him at their will.

To which, Tejasswi Prakash says that she is always there for him, and if anyone ever says anything to him outside the house, she would not spare that person. The actress said, "Koi real life mein sunaya na, mai tod dungi, tu jaanta nahin hai mujhe."

Karan Kundrra then couldn't stop blushing on hearing this. He got up and started speaking about his little expressions of care, just when, she stopped him, and asked him to look at her face for 2 minutes before leaving. Karan obliged, snuggled with her and pulled her cheeks while she held him.

Later, Karan also gifted a necklace to Tejasswi and the latter couldn't stop smiling. She asked him to tie it around her neck as that will make his gesture more romantic. Afsana Khan, who was a witness to this cute scene, said that she has never seen Tejasswi so happy and quips, 'Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya.'



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan leave the show after losing in VIP task? Reports