Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash pushes Abhijit Bichukale for misbehaving with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The entry of the wildcard contestant Abhijit Bichukale has brought a lot of unrest in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The politician is seen getting into controversies one after the other. He was seen at loggerheads with contestant Umar Riaz after his entry in the house. Abhijit Bichukale is also popular for joking around and entertaining. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Devoleena gets very angry at him for passing lewd comment on her as a joke.

It is seen that Abhijit is joking around with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He is seen flirting with her as he says that I will take a kiss from you, which upsets Devoleena immensely and she says, “Line cross mat karo”. Later she goes inside and shouts at him, “If you try to take advantage of my good behaviour with you then it will be very bad for you.” Later Tejasswi asked Devoleena if he blackmailed her, to which she nodded in affirmation. Tejasswi angrily said, “I am so close to slapping him”. She then got up and pushed him in anger.

See promo here:

Abhijit was also seen irking Rakhi Sawant in the show when he commented on her relationship with husband Ritesh. She was angry at him for doubting her husband. He was also seen disrespecting Shamita Shetty on the weekend episode and she was also seen losing her calm over the incident.



