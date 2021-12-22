Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s brother takes a stand against Karan Kundrra’s sister calling her ‘garbage’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are presently contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house and they are often in the limelight due to their bond. The duo had shared their liking for one another in the show and Karan had also gifted a necklace to her as a token of his love. But things have gone sour between the contestants in the last few days as they are seen fighting with each other.

In the recent episodes, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had called off their relationship due to major differences between them. In the recent episode Karan was seen fighting with her for believing Rakhi Sawant’s words over his, to which she replies that she will only fight for who is supporting her. Following the scene, it was seen that Karan Kundrra has stopped eating anything for the whole day. As the fans of the actor took to twitter to express their concern for him, a fan wrote to his sister Meenu Kundrra about his health. She indirectly took a dig at Tejasswi and replied, “He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!!”

See tweet-

Now Tejasswi Prakash’s brother has come in support of his sister as he slams Karan’s sister’s tweet. He stated that it is very wrong to hamper the dignity of a woman like this and he would not take it. He wrote, “She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language.....She's my sister, a daughter, a woman & loved by the masses! Lets maintain dignity!!!!".

See post here-

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are presently competing for the Ticket to finale in the Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra was recently seen getting into fight with Tejasswi as she accused him of being jealous of her.



