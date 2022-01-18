Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s family likes Karan Kundrra; Her brother quips, ‘Mummy also said yes’

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants had an emotional time as they got to speak to their family. The episode was special for the Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash, as they introduced each other to their families for the first time. In the promo of the episode, it is seen that Tejasswi’s brother talked to her and said that the family likes Karan.

In the promo of the episode, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash ashed her brother, “Do you like him?” hinting at Karan Kundrra. Her brother said that he is nice and revealed, “Mummy has also said yes”. Tejasswi was seen blushing and beaming with joy on hearing this. Earlier Karan Kundrra had also introduced her to his father and mother. His father told him, “She is in our family’s heart”.

See promo here:

Along with them, other contestants were also seen getting emotional on seeing their family. Rakhi Sawant was seen crying on seeing her mother as she said that she is always in her thoughts. Abhijit Bichukale also talked to his mother, wife and kids.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other on the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their relationship has been through numerous ups and downs, but they have stayed strong for each other. The couple has a massive fan following and the audience loves to see the cutest moments of the duo.



