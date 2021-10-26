Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s health gets severely affected in the captaincy task

The fourth week has started inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and the housemates are seen getting ready to find their new captain. In the captaincy task, it is seen that Afsana Khan is giving a tough fight to the contestants and ultimately wins the game. Akasa Singh is seen losing her calm as opponents apply powder on her face. But it is Tejasswi who is affected the most as she accidentally inhales the powder and starts coughing.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode that the actress inhales powder that is puffed on her face during the task, due to which she starts coughing. The situation worsens in no time and Tejasswi's situation worsens. Seeing her condition, the housemates call for medical help. Karan Kundrra is seen lifting her up, taking her to get some help from the doctor.

There was a wild card entry this week and it seems Rajiv’s presence has caused a stir in the house. In the episode, it will be seen that Karan Kundrra confronts the wild card entrant about his game plan. He questions him about what disturbance he has planned to cause in the house and for whom.

The recent episode also saw Rajiv telling Shamita Shetty about the truth of her relationship with Vishal Kotian, as he asked her to be careful. He also talked to Ieshaan Sehgaal about his relationship with Miesha Iyer, as he said that falling in love in three days is impossible. He added that Ieshaan is looking like a fool outside the house.



