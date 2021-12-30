Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi, Devoleena & Rashami dazzle as they ramp walked in show

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss will bring a lot of glam and entertainment for the viewers. In the recent promo of the episode, the female contestants are seen getting dressed up in their best attires as they will be walking down the ramp for a competition. The men in the house will be giving them marks as well as shower them with compliments.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Tejasswi reads out that there will be a Miss Diva 2021 competition in the house. They will be seen getting ready in front of the mirror. Tejasswi is seen applying a scrub as she jokes, “Zeroin se heroin”. After getting dressed up all the contestants will be seen walking on the ramp and showing some of their moves. Tejasswi looks spectacular in a red slit gown and open tresses. Rashami donned a beautiful green saree and her hair was tied in a neat bun. Rakhi Sawant is seen dancing as she dazzles in a golden shimmery dress. Shamita had worn an off-shoulder blue bodycon dress. She is seen joking that the shoulder pattern is designed to fall.

The upcoming episode will also bring a huge surprise for the contestants as the result of the task will be announced. It will also decide on the contestant who will be out of the finale race with the mid-week elimination.



