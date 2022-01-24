Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash slams everyone accusing her of playing victim card; Says ‘I am strong’

Bigg Boss 15 has been taking new twists and turns with each passing episode. But as we are nearing the finale the episodes are getting quite interesting. Bigg Boss 15 finalist and actress Tejasswi Prakash has had an epic journey in the reality show. From being entertaining to baring her heart and soul in the show, Tejasswi has been nothing but transparent on the show. While the show itself is about being the real you, Teja has never faked her personality.

However, expressing her emotions, whether it is happiness or sadness, has always led to Tejasswi being targetted for playing the victim card, sympathy card and many more such cards. And in a recent task, when Tejasswi was questioned by an RJ about playing the victim card, she did not hold back. In another task in the BB15 house where the contestants had to answer teekhe sawal and win Rs 6 lakh of their lost prize money, Tejasswi was questioned about her playing a victim card. To this, Tejasswi gave a rather straightforward answer and clarified it all.

Talking about this she said, "I am not a victim. I really think of myself as a very strong contestant and aur mujhe lagta hai ki mai bohot strong hun isiliye yeh hua hai (I know I am strong and maybe that is why all of this is happening.)"

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash’s friend Amruta Khanvilkar spoke in her favour. She said, “Teja and I go back a long way to our Khatron Ke Khiladi days, and I have to say that she is a task player, she is a game player in every way! She knows how to hold the show for herself and she is doing just that in the BB15 house! My support lies with her and I hope to see her win the trophy!”

