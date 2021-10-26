Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash wishes to judge Roadies; Karan Kundrra says ‘Yes, you go. Bahut comedy hogi’

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen getting closer. They are seen spending time together as they talk about various things. In the episode, Tejasswi expressed her wish to become one of the judges of the youth reality show Roadies. Karan Kundrra backs her and says he will also join her.

Karan Kundrra is a former gang leader of the show and he supports her, saying, “Yes, you go. Bahut comedy hogi. Main bhi ajaunga.” Tejasswi Prakash retorts, “I am a very smart person. I am logical. I do comedy for fun.”

Karan tells Tejasswi and Afsana, that the show is very different. He tells Teja will counter Neha Dhupia, to which she replies, “Main toh kill kar dungi.”

Umar Riaz adds to the conversation, as he says that there will be a greater number of gang leaders and lesser contestants. Karan reveals that once there were four gang leaders and just two contestants left. He also talked about his experience as a gang leader.

Karan shares that once as a gang leader, he had to climb 350 stairs with a sack full of stones. Tejasswi wonders why he was doing tasks, to which Karan replies that even gang leaders perform for their teams.

Karan adds that the contestants are chosen by the gang leaders for a task according to their physical and mental strength. He shares as an example that he will take Teja for her mental strength.

Afsana asks, “And mere jaise pagal ko.” Karan jokes, “You will get evicted in a week.” Karan explains the format of the game to her. Tejasswi shares that she likes such kinds of shows, and not a stage like ‘this’ where people just fight. Karan suggests to her, “Let us make Roadies OTT.”



