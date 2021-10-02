Bigg Boss 15: These INSIDE pics from BB house ahead of grand premiere will leave you excited for Salman’s show

It is just hours left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 and the hearts beats are already racing for that. The new season of the popular reality show is being hosted by once again and it is coming with a great ensemble of contestants along with some mind boggling twists for both the audience and the participants. Interestingly, while Bigg Boss is known for its intriguing themes, the 15th season of the show isn’t different as well.

Bigg Boss 15 is coming up with the jungle theme and the house has been designed by Omung Kumar. The garden area of the house will give you complete jungle vibes as it has lush green trees, grass, a swing hanging from a tree and much more. In fact, the jungle effect has also been extended to the living area, kitchen area and even the bathroom area wherein once can be seen greenery all along with bamboo furnishing. This isn’t all. Bigg Boss 15 house also has animal motifs, painting, floral wallpapers and a giant flamingo structure.

Here’s a look at Bigg Boss 15 inside pics:

Meanwhile talking about designing Bigg Boss 15 house, Omung Kumar said, “Designing the Bigg Boss creatively every year comes with its own set of challenges. While it is a place where the contestants stay locked in under strict surveillance for months at a stretch, it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships. But this season, we have innovated a lot since the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive through every corner of the house.”

