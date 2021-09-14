Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta and Manav Gohil approached for Salman Khan’s show?

After winning hearts for over a decade now, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Yes! Bigg Boss 15 is set to hit the small screens soon and Salman Khan will be hosting the popular reality show. In fact, the makers have also been sharing promos of the show which has added on to the audience’s excitement for the show. Amid this, there have been speculations about who all will be seen as contestants on the show.

And now as per recent media reports, Manav Gohil and Tina Datta have been approached for Bigg Boss 15. According to a report published in the Times of India, Tina, who was last seen in supernatural show Dayan, has been rumoured to be a part of the show for a couple of years now. In fact, she was rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 14, however, Tina had rubbished the news with a post on her Instagram account. And while she is once again among the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 15, the media reports suggested that she is yet to sign the dotted lines.

On the other hand, Manav Gohil, who was last seen in Star Plus show Shaadi Mubarak, has also been approached to be a part of the new season of Bigg Boss 15. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made. Clearly, Tina and Manav’s fan army is excited with the speculations about the two actors participating in Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that the popular reality show will be going on air next month.

