Bigg Boss 15 trio Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal & Nishant Bhat REUNITE as they celebrate Holi; WATCH

Holi is a holiday that is celebrated all throughout the country with joy and enthusiasm. A grand Holi event has also been prepared by Colors channel, Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022, where they invited a number of celebrities. Even besties Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehjapal graced the event. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik, who are together referred as ‘PraNiSha’, became well-known for their great friendship. The three were by each other's side from the beginning of the show and sticked together through thick and thin. Even now, they are often spotted together. It's admirable that their friendship has remained strong throughout the last few months. Just a few hours ago, Shamita shared a cute boomerang where the trio looked excited and were having fun at the Holi event.

In the boomerang, the three could be seen standing together, posing happily and smiling heartily. All of them are dressed in traditional attires. While Nishant and Shamita opted for colourful outfits, Pratik went for the conventional ‘all-white’ Holi look. Nishant and Pratik were enacting putting colours on Shamita in the boomerang. Shamita tagged both her friends in the reel and even included their adorable hashtag ‘#Pranisha’.

The event in which the trio participated is a special Holi function for the promotion of the show Spy Bahu. The show features Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in prominent roles. It is the story of a clumsy and goofy spy who juggles between her mission and her love life.

