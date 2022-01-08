Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz evicted ahead of finale? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss is a show that is always full of surprises and shockers. As of now, the show appears to be witnessing one of the season's most dramatic evictions. According to Umar Riaz's brother Asim and Himanshi Khurana's newest tweets, Umar Riaz, who has been considered as one of the best contestants this season, has been evicted from the competition. Asim and Himanshi Khurana's new social media reply has sent fans into a frenzy, since there is widespread speculation that Umar has been booted from the show.

Asim Riaz took to his twitter to appreciate his brother. He wrote, "Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro.” His tweet was enough to make the fans immensely confused and panicky. While Asim’s tweet was diplomatic, on the other hand, his girlfriend went full on slamming the show. She wrote, "They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz.”

To put things into perspective, Umar Riaz was nominated for engaging into a violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Umar came into a confrontation with Pratik during a task when the latter threw water on him. Bigg Boss had chastised Umar for his behaviour and had nominated him, leaving the viewers to make the final decision. According to rumours, he was eliminated due to a lack of votes. However, he had earned 75% votes, according to multiple reports, and irrespective of that evicted.

Umar formed strong ties with Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia throughout his stay. His connection with Karan was extremely popular, and fans adored it. His bouts with Tejasswi Prakash recently made headlines.

