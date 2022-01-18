Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz on his bond with Rashami Desai: Too soon to even tag it as a relationship

Bigg Boss 15 saw several evictions, but one which left everyone shocked was - Umar Riaz’s. He was eliminated from the house due to his aggressive behaviour during a fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Umar made several connections inside the house and was considered one of the strongest players. His bond with Rashami Desai always remained the topic of discussion. The duo also expressed liking towards each other in the show.

Now, in an interview, Umar commented on his relationship status with the actress and said that they are good friends and it’s too soon to give it a tag of a relationship. Speaking with Indian Express, Umar said, “We have been friends, and even in the house, we were just good friends. There is definitely a liking towards each other but it’s too soon to even tag it as a relationship. We haven’t moved towards that stage and would prefer to call it still friendship.”

He also spoke about his eviction and said that he was so sad when he was told to leave, especially after being tagged as a “violent, aggressive doctor”. However, he was happy to receive such an overwhelming response from people.

Umar further agreed that contestants have turned physical because of the nature of the tasks. He said Karan Kundrra had also pushed Pratik Sehajpal during the start of the season, and later even Nishant Bhat however people defended it saying it was a task. Umar says no action was taken against Simba Nagpal when he had pushed him into the pool. “Honestly, while they kept saying I was aggressive no one ever warned me that I could be out. I think the tasks planned this season led to a lot of physical fights. Others have made the same mistakes but given I am not a TV face I had to bear the brunt,” Umar added.