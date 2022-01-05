Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Rashami Desai win Ticket to Finale tasks

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its Grand Finale and the recent episodes have been high in doses of entertainment and drama like never before. In this season, we got to see multiple chances for the housemates to win Ticket to Finale. However, most of the tasks kept getting rejected one after the other due to the contestants’ stubbornness and inability to complete the task with a mutual understanding of rules. Last week, four celebrities namely Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh entered a secret part of the house and faked as contestants to challenge the housemates in different tasks. Finally, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra emerged as winners of the Ticket to Finale Tasks.

In the latest episode, Rashami and Devoleena were challenged by Surbhi Chandna in the pole task. While Pratik supported Devoleena, Umar sided with Rashami. Both Rashami and Devoleena stood on a pole, and the housemate to stand for the longest time would win the task. Pratik handed a jacket to Devoleena, and Umar gave a blanket to Rashami. Amid the task, Devoleena also asked Pratik to throw water on her as she had to pee. Umar and Pratik also get into a fight and start throwing water at each other. At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces that both the women stood on the pole for almost 13 hours. The other housemates cheer for them.

At long last, Rashami Desai won the task. In the earlier tasks, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz had won against Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash respectively. Hence, Rashami, Umar, and Karan are the three contestants who won the Ticket To Finale tasks.

