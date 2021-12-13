Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Karan, Pratik, Tejasswi, Shamita and Nishant; Who'll be eliminated this week? Vote

This week of Bigg Boss 15 has been quite interesting for the viewers but for the contestants, it was exhausting owing to the ups and downs in the relationships. Well, even Salman Khan was also schooling the contestants for their behaviour. He even warned Tejasswi saying that her and Karan's relationship will not last even for a month when they come out from the house. As shown in the latest promo the host is seen taking the contestant’s class on relationships and how they have been working with their internal issues from the past week.

As per the ritual of the house, every week contestants are nominated for the elimination. This week Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat has been nominated for the elimination. To note, the wild card entries were safe because they are the house's VIP contestants at the moment. The players who have been here since the beginning were taken aback when the newcomers were made VIPs of the house and were exempted from elimination. Rakhi Sawant was also the first confirmed contestant during the last week.

To make the show more interesting the makers have shared a promo where Salman Khan is seen giving the contestants option of either selection money or picking their parents. Contestants were in a confused situation and started crying. Karan Kundrra said he is not that strong.

We are conducting a poll about the upcoming elimination. Who do you think Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat will be eliminated?

