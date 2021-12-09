Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz name dragged in controversy by a designer; Cousin dismisses accusations

Umar Riaz is among the most popular and highly appreciated contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He often grabs the limelight due to his firm stand in the house and performances in the tasks. The doctor-turned model enjoys a huge fan following on social media. His name was recently dragged in a controversy when a designer accused him of misleading him. Now Umar’s cousin has taken a stand for him and said that all accusations are baseless.

Asim and Umar Riaz’s cousin Nomaan shared with Etimes TV, “The designers sourced for Umar are all happy and their demands are satisfied too. The tagging and credits giving are all in order and this is an absolutely baseless allegation. It’s sad to see some people using someone’s name to grab headlines. The person involved should be ashamed to spoil Umar’s name for no reason.”

As per sources, the Riaz family is planning to take strict action against the person for his false allegations and trying to defame Umar Riaz.

For the uninitiated, Umar was accused by a Mumbai-based designer Faizan Ansari, who has supplied different designer outfits to him that he wears inside the house. He accused him of not giving proper credit to the brand.

Umar had expressed his disappointment for continuous accusations of being aggressive during tasks and attacks on his profession inside the house. Umar is often seen getting into a war of words with contestants. Not only in the Bigg Boss house, but Umar is also known to speak up against his friends too if they are wrong.

Currently, Umar is getting along well with Rashami Desai, who has entered the house as a wildcard contestant. The two seem to like each other and co-contestant Rajiv Adatia is seen trying to play a cupid for the two.



