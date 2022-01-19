Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz to Pratik Sehajpal; 5 contestants who are known for their aggressive nature on show

Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the most talked about reality show of Indian television. The show, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines for more than one reason since the beginning. Be it the interesting ensemble of contestants, new theme, intriguing tasks and the new turns, everything about Bigg Boss 15 has managed to keep the audience gripped. Interestingly, the contestants have also made sure to leave a lasting impact on the audience with their performance on the show.

From arguments, fights, love stories to controversies, everything about the 15th season of the popular reality show has managed to make the headlines. To note, Bigg Boss 15 is now in its last leg and will be having its grand finale by the end of this month. Ahead of the grand finale, while the contestants continue to create buzz for their performances, here’s a look top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 that made headlines for their aggressive behaviour on the popular reality show.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz was one of the most talked about contestants on the show for his chemistry with Karan Kundrra and his aggressive nature. He was often seen locking horns with contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. In fact, his aggressive nature raised a lot of eyebrows and even, reportedly, led to his eviction. Geeta Kapur, who came as a guest on the show, said, “He said that his profession is of a surgeon and I would like to tell you Umar when you come out of this house I'll never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours. Mere andar woh darr baith gaya because you lose your patience. You don't understand what you are doing at that point of time. It’s a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind, you have to make critical decisions during a surgery, which you can't take with such an aggressive attitude.”

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has aggression in a task is not unknown to the viewers. The actor is known for his dominating nature and had reportedly got physical with Pratik Sehajpal. This isn’t all. While Karan was touted to be a bully by some on the show, Salman had even schooled him for his aggressive behaviour and even warned him about getting evicted for this behaviour.

Afsana Khan

Afsana Khan was one of the most notorious contestants on the show. While the renowned Punjabi singer was seen locking horns over petty things, Afsana made heads turn when she had become violent after being denied entry in VIP zone. Interestingly, Salman had even schooled her for this aggressive behaviour and told her that it was a reality show and not a wrestling competition.

Abhijeet Bichukale

Abhijeet Bichukale has been the talk of the town ever since he had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. He is known for his adamant nature and doesn’t shy away from getting into tiffs with housemates. From Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai to Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet has shown his aggressive behaviour time and again on the show and is often slammed by Salman for the same.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik has emerged as synonymous with aggression on Bigg Boss 15 time and again. He is often seen losing his team and ends up getting into a heated argument with contestants. In fact, Pratik was seen getting into a nasty tiff with Umar, Karan, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Jay Bhanushali at several incidents following which he was schooled by Jay Bhanushali.

