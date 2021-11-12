Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz & Pratik Sehajpal are at loggerheads; Latter rejects his captaincy

Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have never been on friendly terms in the Bigg Boss house. It seems the feud has aggravated between the two since Umar Riaz has got the captaincy in the house. Now another fight that has broken out in the house is between Captain Umar Riaz, who is also a member of the VIP club, and Pratik Sehajpal, who is nominated for eviction this week.

Pratik Sehajpal has always been a part of the rationing section of the kitchen duties and feels an upper hand on it. Pratik is seen getting irritated by Umar's decision about distributing essentials for dinner. Umar says I am the captain hence, he needs to listen to him, to which Pratik says, “Captain hai toh kuch bhi karega kya, you are talking illogically”.

They have a verbal spat, as Umar says, “When you speak it shows where you come from”. Pratik gets angry and warns him to not go on to his family. He points out a finger at Umar and says, "khaandaan pe mat ja" and warns him to not abuse him. The two get out of control and are at loggerheads with each other.

Umar tells Pratik that he should be thankful to him, else he would have been cleaning the sh*t in the toilet. The fight takes a worse turn when Pratik asks Umar to mind his tone.

See video here-

In the previous episode, Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house because of her violent behaviour but she has refused to make an exit. Afsana said she had to pay the price of Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia's wrongdoings, and they should also be thrown out of the house.



Also read- Saba Khan speaks about dating Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz: ‘We like each other as human beings’