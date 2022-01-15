Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz REACTS on Karan Kundrra’s violent behavior inside house; Says ‘Audience knows it’

The nation was left broken-hearted after host Salman Khan announced the eviction of one of the potential finalists Umar Riaz from the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Twitter went mad over his eviction and called it unfair and biased. Ever since his eviction, Umar gave several interviews and spoke on it openly. Recently, he also reacted to Karan Kundrra’s violent behavior towards co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal and how makers did not pay attention to it and did not make an issue out of it.

Umar was spotted by the paparazzi and when one of the media persons asked about his opinion on makers of Bigg Boss 15 not making an issue of Karan Kundrra’s aggressive behavior towards Pratik Sehajpal. To which, Umar replied, “Audience has watched everything and knows it all.” He added that the audience has already voiced their opinion on what happened to me was right or wrong. He also thanked his fans for showering immense love on him and supporting him throughout his journey.

See video here:

Umar got evicted, a few weeks ahead of the finale after his showdown with Pratik Sehjapal. Several people came out in support of Umar too. He made a really strong fan base with his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Recently, Asim Riaz, the runner up of Bigg Boss 13 and Umar’s younger brother also broke his silence over his eviction and ca-led it unfair. He said that it was not the first time somebody pushed someone inside the house. He added that Umar was strongest and hence, got evicted.

