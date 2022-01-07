Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz refuses to support Tejasswi Prakash blindly

Though it feels like the season just started, Bigg Boss 15 is indeed nearing its end, and the participants are battling it out for a chance to win a ticket to the finals. Umar Riaz is regarded as one of the season's most capable competitors. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is also a strong contender. Today, things took an interesting turn (as usual) as Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra had an interesting conversation about Tejasswi.

The scene started with Karan defending Tejasswi in front of Umar and telling him that she’d have an advantage if she won the next task round. However, Umar wasn’t swayed by Karan and said that it’s not going to make anyone win. Karan tried to persuade him saying only to make her win if she plays well. Umar, already knowing the situation said that he knew Karan wanted Tejasswi to win however looking at her performance since the last few weeks, he felt that there’s no one who is in her support. He went on to say that even if his enemies, Pratik and Shamita stay loyal to each other, he has respect for them. However, he detests people who switch sides. Thus, he emphasized that he couldn’t support Tejasswi. He still encouraged Karan to show his support for her. In the meantime, Tejasswi started eavesdropping on their conversation as Karan still continued sharing his strategy with Umar. One thing was made clear in today’s video - Umar has stopped defending Tejasswi blindly.

