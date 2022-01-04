Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s father comes out in support of his son and requests Bigg Boss to be fair

Umar Riaz is among the most popular names in the television industry these days. He is a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and is deemed as one of the finalists in it. He is loved by the audience and has garnered a huge fan following through the show. He is not seen on good terms with Pratik Sehajpal in the house, and they are often seen at loggerheads. But in the recent episode, the fight between them got very physical and abusive, which may lead to some strict action by Bigg Boss.

In today’s episode during the ticket to finale task, once again Umar will be seen getting physical because Pratik throws a bucket of water on him and he retaliated back. Umar pushes Pratik and pins him down in a very aggressive way.

As he broke house rules, after the incident Bigg Boss would eliminate Umar but then ask Pratik if he wants to let Umar stay or in the game or leave. To this, he says that he wouldn’t want him to leave the show and hence Bigg Boss tells Umar that his punishment would be decided on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Now, Umar’s father has come out in support of his son where he took to social media and requested Bigg Boss to be fair with Umar. He said, “Bigg Boss be fair with Umar, Yes pushing, hitting is not allowed in Bigg Boss house but during the task, there is always an attempt by the competitors to instigate which leads to heated arguments or pushing doesn’t mean violation as Bigg Boss always repeats play task with motivation”.

Salman Khan has given several warnings to Umar to not cross his limit and not get physical but he didn’t take the warning seriously. In one week, he got physical with Pratik twice and his punishment will be decided in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



