Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s father slams reality show’s makers, hails son as ‘PUBLIC WINNER’

Umar Riaz has been evicted of Bigg Boss 15 tonight. However, this morning, Umar’s father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhury took to his Twitter handle and slammed makers for convincing viewers that Karan Kundrra was wrong in supporting Umar. Coming out in support of Umar, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary mentioned a bunch of incidents and opined that Bigg Boss 15 makers have been unfair to his son for a long time.

Earlier today, Ahmed Choudhary took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Yesterday’s WKV is a testimony that @realumarriaz built a relationship, always did untiring efforts in the task to help his friends but makers in a desperate bid tried to convince @kkundrra was wrong in supporting Umar but upon asking he responded nothing Umar is? for @ColorsTV”.

Ahmed Chaudhary further added that Umar built real relationships and did not play any sympathy cards. He also declared his son ‘Public Winner’. “#Biggboss is a reality show where contestants are loved by the audience for their real approach without any fake narration. Yes @realumarriaz built a relationship, display his real personality, taking a stand on issues without playing sympathy cards is a winner PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ,” Umar’s father tweeted.

Take a look:

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had bashed Umar Riaz for his aggressive behaviour. He also told Karan Kundrra that he has only been loyal to Umar, and in consequence has not even supported his other friends and girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. Tonight, Umar was evicted from the show.

