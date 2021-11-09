Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s sister rubbishes his link up rumours with BB 11’s Saba Khan

Bigg Boss 15 has been going on in full swing ever since it started airing on television last month. Among others, Umar Riaz is one contestant who has managed to capture fans’ attention and stay in the limelight. Be it his fights with Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal, or the recent captaincy task where he emerged as the new captain of the house, he has been in the news for various reasons in the past few days. Amid these, recent reports claimed that the contestant is dating Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan. However, Umar’s sister Mahvish has dismissed these reports and called them baseless rumours.

Umar Riaz and Saba Khan had featured together in a music video called “Gunaah Karde”. Recent reports claimed that the two are dating each other. However, according to a report in ETimes, Umar’s sister Mahvish has clarified that the BB 15 contestant is single. She said, "First of all it gives me immense pride to watch Umar making us all proud and how. He is playing wonderfully in the show and I’m happy to see him as a captain for this week. The rumours which are doing the rounds about my brother are not at all true. It was really funny actually when we read about it. I got a call from our parents and they too were shocked with this news. These are all baseless rumours and speculations. Umar is not “dating” anybody and is single.”

Mahvish further said that they have seen Umar mentioning that he might find someone on the show who he can connect with. She also mentioned that her parents and brother Nomaan had met Saba accidentally in a mall. Dubbing Saba as only Umar’s colleague and a talented actress, Mahvish said that people should not give air to baseless rumours.

ALSO READ: Kamya Panjabi questions BB 15’s ‘special treatment’ for Shamita Shetty by sending Raqesh Bapat & Neha Bhasin