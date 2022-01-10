Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz shuts down Geeta Kapur for intermingling his profession with his aggression in show

In the recent weekend ka vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz was eliminated from the house. This was done owing to his aggressive behaviour towards Pratik Sehajpal in the show. The decision for his eviction was left on the audience for the weekend episode. On the weekend, a panel of 7 celebrities also graced the sets and one among them was choreographer Geeta Kapur. She had raised concern over his aggressive behaviour and connected it to his profession which had hurt him.

Post his eviction, Umar Riaz had gives a befitting reply to Geeta Kapur on his social media for raising question on his profession. He wrote in the tweet, “@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all india,i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what i got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself.”

He added, “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me.”

Kishwer Merchant has also extended support to Umar as she tweeted, “With all due respect but I think what Geeta Ma said about Umar was a very big and unwanted statement !!!”

Fans have been slamming Geeta Kapur for her statement on Umar Riaz’s profession.



