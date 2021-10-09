Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz slams Afsana Khan for ‘tu doctory kar’ comment, Asim Riaz REACTS

It has been just a week since the start of television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss 15, and the high-octane drama has already unfolded. While some contestants have not been able to establish their presence and personalities in this short span of time yet, a few others have shone through. In the process, we saw some friendships form, while a few of them indulged in a heated exchange of words. Speaking of arguments, the latest argument was seen breaking down between contestants Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan.

This past week was interesting as the Junglewasis tried their level best to overcome every obstacle in the house. However, arguments and fights are a part of the show. Recently, Afsana Khan was seen fighting with Umar, as she asked him to leave as continue his ‘doctory’, referring to his profession. This left Umar fuming in anger and he bashed Afsana for the same. Umar was heard saying, “Don’t you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements. While you were sitting at home doing nothing, I used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of my country during the pandemic."

Umar’s reply has impressed Bigg Boss viewers and his fans, as many took to social media to express their support, and slam Afsana for the same. Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Umar’s younger brother Asim Riaz also spoke in support of Umar, as he took a dig at Afsana. Taking to his Twitter handle, Umar wrote, “When you have a panic attack, you don’t play a song..you call a doctor”.

When you have a panic attack

You don’t play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 8, 2021

It should be noted here that Afsana Khan is a singer by profession. Before entering Bigg Boss 15, she had reportedly decided to quit after suffering from a panic attack while in quarantine.

