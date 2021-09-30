Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz urges people to support him as he begins his journey on Salman Khan’s show

It is just two days left for Bigg Boss 15 to take over the television screens and the audience can’t keep calm about it. The show will be once against hosted by and will be coming with new twists for the audience and the contestants. Among all the contestants, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz’s brother will also be seen making his way inside the Bigg Boss house and he is quite excited about the same. In fact, Umar has also shared an update about his entry on the popular reality show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Umar shared a picture of himself dressed in a black t-shirt and grey trousers. He was seen posing in a bathtub and his swag was unmatchable. In the caption, he expressed his excitement about being a part of the popular reality show and urged fans to support him as he is about to begin his journey on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. He wrote, “The journey begins from today! Keep supporting as u always have.”

Take a look at Umar Riaz’s post:

Apart from Umar, Bigg Boss 15 will also feature an interesting ensemble of contestants which include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan etc. The new season of the popular reality show will be coming with a jungle theme wherein the contestants will be given fewer facilities in the Bigg Boss house as compared to the previous seasons along with new tasks and new challenges.