Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's father lashes out at Farah Khan for comparing him to his brother Asim

The show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting with numerous twists and turns in every episode. Umar Riaz is one of the contestants of the reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and is often highlighted for his comments and actions on the show. Umar Riaz is Asim's elder brother and a surgeon by profession. He is playing the game very well and is a very strong-headed personality and he is clear about his opinions.

In Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ace Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan had come as the guest on the show and she has shared her views about the contestants. She also ranker the contestants from 1 to 15.

Fans of Umar and Asim were angry with Farah has she had kept Umar on the 11th position and said that his game is just looking like Asim. She said they have seen how Asim plays the game and now they want to see Umar and no more Asim in the game.

Umar’s father Riaz Ahmed did not like her remark and took to social media and questioned Farah’s decision. Umar’s father tweeted saying “Waw absurd analysis by Farah Khan exactly not by her to blame Umar, not to follow the pattern of Asim is a question mark for me. What she wants to convey, both brothers so have similarities but they act according to their own temperament and understanding”.

Along with Umar’s dad but also the netizens didn’t agree with Farah keeping Umar in the 11th position as they believe that he deserves to be in the top 10 contestants. There are surely some similarities between Umar and Asim but their game strategy is different.

Umar is getting a lot of love from the audiences and Asim’s fans are also supporting him.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Umar Riaz on Salman Khan’s show & Asim Riaz: When he went to Bigg Boss I got a path, met people