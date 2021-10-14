Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS to Shamita Shetty being called as ‘aunty’ on the show; WATCH

Bigg Boss 15, which went on air early this month, has become a house of endless fights and controversies. Each day is coming up with a new twist and the tiffs seem to be endless. Amid this, Shamita Shetty had made the headlines after Karan Kundrra referred to her as aunty on the show. This age shaming grabbed massive attention and the nation was brimming with an opinion. In fact, Karan faced a lot of criticism to for his remarks against Shamita on the popular reality show. And now former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has reacted to the same.

During her recent media interaction, Urfi was quizzed about the remarks against Shamita. To this, the actress stated that even she is referred to as an aunty by the kids at times and that there isn’t anything to feel bad about it. “Ab jiski jaisi soch hai. To tum bhi bol do thik hai bacche,” she added. Furthermore, when quizzed about whom is she supporting in Bigg Boss 15, Urfi stated that while she is too busy to watch the show, she is supporting Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal who were there with her in Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing some new twists as of now as the junglewasi are seen applying new strategies to get into the house. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali have been creating a massive buzz with this recent tiff wherein the latter raised eyebrows for using foul language.