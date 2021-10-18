Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood roots for Karan Kundrra as he declares him the winner of the season

The show Bigg Boss 15 started two weeks back and the contestants are seen entertaining with lot of drama, action and comedy. Within a short span of time, it seems like Splitsvilla and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood has made up his mind about the winner. The actor recently tweeted on social media that Karan Kundrra is the winner for him. Varun Sood had shared his thoughts on the winner for the season 15. He wrote on his Twitter handle, "@kkundrra will win #BB15."

See Twitter post here:

Varun's tweet, however, didn't go down well with many. Fans of Pratik Sehajpal and other contestants slammed him for declaring Kundrra as the winner. One of them wrote, "Mark our words #PratikSehajpal will win this show."

Another wrote, "Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts - If it's based on audience vote, then we will make sure our dr wins. But as usual, the winner is already decided by the makers."

Talking about Karan Kundrra, who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been doing well for himself in the game. He is one of the most talked about contestants on Twitter and often trends on the charts.

It's not just Karan but also Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali who have managed to grab the audiences' attention for different reasons. Even Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer's love story made headlines the past week.

Varun Sood was among the finalists of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor is dating Divya Agarwal, who was the winner of the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT.



Also read- WATCH: Varun Sood celebrates Divya Agarwal's thumping win in Bigg Boss OTT; Says 'Proud of you'