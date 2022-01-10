Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood supports ladylove Divya Agarwal following her ugly spat with Shamita Shetty

Actor and model Divya Agarwal won several hearts following her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She bagged the trophy as well. However, she was not seen as a participant on Bigg Boss 15 while her former co-contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are now a part of the same. A Twitter user raised the same to Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood after her latest spat with Shamita Shetty during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Following this, he has come out in support of Divya.

After ‘Divya doesn’t need BB15’ became a trend on Twitter, a fan page of Divya asked Varun to say a few words. He responded to the fan page by tweeting, “Why should I state the obvious? 1. Why should she compete with people she has already defeated once 2. Her web series started immediately after BB OTT 3. The makers called her and told her that she has already won and they don't want to send her in with people who haven’t.”

See tweet here:

It began after the promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode surfaced on the internet. In the promo video, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty could be seen getting into an argument. Divya said that if she keeps such an attitude she will not win the show even if she’s called for four more seasons. To which, the Mohabbatein actress replied, “You weren’t even called this season.”

In other news, Varun Sood recently tested positive for the COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. On the work front, Varun Sood was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty & Divya Agarwal fight after latter says ‘With this attitude you can’t win’