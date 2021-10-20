Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya REACTS to her eviction from Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 15 is a show that never fails to surprise the audience. The popular reality show has come with a great ensemble of contestants and each day is coming up with a new twist in the game which has left the audience intrigued. Amid this, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed its first mid week double elimination wherein Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were evicted from the show. This mid week elimination came as a shock for everyone and left the contestants in tears.

And while the actresses are now out of the Bigg Boss house, their sudden elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion. However, Vidhi seems to be quite happy with her journey on the popular reality show. Reacting to her elimination, Vidhi took to her Instagram story and stated that she had a beautiful journey on Bigg Boss 15. She went on to share an official post announcing her and Donal’s elimination on social media and captioned it as, “Safar khoobsoorat hai manzil se bhi”.

Take a look at Vidhi Pandya’s post about her elimination from Bigg Boss 15:

To note, Vidhi had made the headlines on the show after Pratik had allegedly broken the bathroom lock and two got into a heated argument. In fact, the entire house went against Pratik and he was even slammed by host Salman Khan for his behaviour. The superstar had lashed out at Pratik saying, “You are looking like a fool. Had it been my mother or sister, I would have done something drastic.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Fans find Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya’s eviction unfair; Extend support to them