Bigg Boss 15: VIP contestants get an opportunity to win 'Ticket to Finale'; Read here

Bigg Boss 15 has been an exciting ride with new twists, turns, drama, fights, and gossip ensuing in the house every single day. In the latest episode, we see that Bigg Boss asks everybody to gather in the living area for an announcement. Once the contestants are seated there, Bigg Boss begins by saying that it has always been said in this season that only VIP contestants have the right to win the BB 15 trophy and the show. However, Bigg Boss continues, this will be the first time that they are going to act on their words as well. Bigg Boss announces that for the first time in history, the VIP contestants will be getting an opportunity to win the Ticket To Finale in the 10th week of a season itself. Hearing this, everybody gets surprised and excited.

Bigg Boss further says that by winning the Ticket To Finale, a contestant can straightaway ensure his position in the finale week of the show. But to the disappointment of the Non-VIP contestants, namely, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia, Bigg Boss says that only VIP members will have this golden opportunity to win the ticket. However, the Non-VIPs will have a role in the entire process. The episode ends with Bigg Boss asking Karan Kundrra to bring the letter for the forthcoming task and read it out aloud.

For the unversed, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh are the wildcard VIP contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

It will be exciting to see what new twists and turns this task brings along with it.

