Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian complains to Vishwasuntree Tejasswi Prakash smells like Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 is not only filled with high voltage drama, but also the comedy quotient is also quite high. Vishal Kotian is known for his comic skills and his blinded love for the Vishwasuntree in the Bigg Boss house. It is seen in the promo that he is ready to make any sacrifice to get the luggage of Tejasswi Prakash as he says that she smells like a man now.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that the Vishwasuntree calls Vishal Kotian and asks his what is in his heart. To this he replies that, “What is the fault of Teja? She looks like a man in Karan Kundrra’s clothes and when she comes near me, I can get the scent of Karan Kundrra.” Tejasswi is seen doing funny acting in the background, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Later Vishal tells the Vishwasuntree, “If you want you can take all my underwears but please give the luggage of Tejasswi”, which leaves everyone in splits.

See the promo here:

In the previous episode, it was seen that the luggage of all the junglewasis was taken away by Bigg Boss and they had to survive on bare minimum. Tejasswi was seen pampering Bigg Boss and calling him bae, so she could get her luggage and makeup. Vishal Kotian was seen talking to Shamita Shetty in the previous task as he tells that her team will be strong if he joins her in the house. It was later seen that Shamita makes Vishal’s team win the task. This leaves Karan Kundrra and other contestants very upset.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra feels deserted by Vishal Kotian and Shamita; says, ‘I got to see their real faces’