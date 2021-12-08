Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian hints at re-entering the show, says ‘I am in talks with the makers’

Vishal Kotian is a television actor who came into the limelight due to his entry in Bigg Boss 15. He had formed a good friendship with Shamita Shetty, and they were also called as the Anna Akka jodi. The actor was deemed as the mastermind of the house owing to his manipulation skills and his strong connections in the house. In an interview with Etimes TV, Vikas shared about being in talks the show maker about his re-entry in the house.

There is a rumour doing the rounds about the actor entering the house again. In the interview, Vishal said, "Firstly I wasn't evicted by the audience, I was evicted by the housemates. So the people didn't want me to be out of the show. And I don't know if I am entering the show again or not. I am in talks with the makers and nothing is finalised yet. But I am not taking up any project as of now."

The actor received support from the some of the ex-contestants and shared he was happy about that. He shared that he feels good that someone like Delnaaz Irani was supporting him and even ex-contestants of Bigg Boss like Kashmera Shah and others were also supportive of him.

Talking about the work front, Vishal has a movie in hand. He shared, "I had signed a film before the show and I couldn't shoot because I went into the house. But now I'll start working on that in some time. I really hope I get a chance to host a show. I feel I can do it well as I can speak different languages. In fact that's how I used to talk every morning in the Bigg Boss house. Even Maniesh Paul who is my childhood friend has told me that I should try hosting."



Also read-Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian says ‘I deserve to be inside’ after his eviction