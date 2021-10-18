Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian & Nishant Bhat profess their love to Tejasswi Prakash & leave everyone in splits

The contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 are often seen having fun inside the house. Tejasswi Prakash always enjoys her time inside the house. The actress is presently seen as the love interest of the contestants gharwalas including Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhat. Jay Bhanushali was seen adding his fun comments as Nishant and Vishal express their love to Tejasswi.

In the latest promo of the show, the actress is seen expressing her love for her new bae Bigg Boss as Shamita Shetty asks her if she has a boyfriend. To this Nishant Bhat says that ‘You really don’t love us?” Jay Bhanushali says, if he and Vishal have opened a joint account that he is saying she does not love us. Nishant gives a hilarious reply, “Agar aapko tamatar ki chutney pasand hai aur aloo ki sabji bhi pasand hai to aap dono sath me khaoge na?”

Tejasswi says she also needs someone in life. Jay Bhanushali says, “Agar aap soch rahe ho ki sirf aapke ghar me Prakash aa raha hai, to aap galat ho kyuki ye prakash teen jagah ja raha hai.” Everyone is seen laughing at the dialogues. Tejasswi adds, “Ye zalim duniya char pyar karne walo ke khilaaf kyu hoti hai.”

In the end, it was seen Nishant and Vishal are seen pulling Tejasswi towards themselves and finally Vishal Kotian picked her up.



