Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian & other ex-contestants in SHOCK over Tejasswi’s win; Here who they rooted for

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 ended and the nation got its winner in Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal became runner up while Karan Kundrra stood as the second runner up. To everyone’s shock, Shamita Shetty was placed in the fourth position and Nishant Bhat walked out with Rs 10 lakh briefcase. The win is, of course a big thing for Tejasswi as she walked out with Rs 40 lakh and a prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss 15. However, her win came as surprise for several people, including the former contestants of the reality show.

While speaking to the paparazzi, Vishal Kotian said that I am feeling bad for Pratik because he was playing really good. He further added that it is a big thing that Pratik reached to Top 2 and he is still a winner. Similarly, Pratik’s good friend Akasa also rooted for Pratik and said that he is a winner for her. She also added that the top two for her are Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Rakhi Sawant too took Karan Kundrra’s name for the winner and said that Tejasswi’s win was quite shocking.

See Vishal Kotian’s video here

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer who bonded inside the house said that Tejaswwi’s win is a shock and they saw Karan Kundrra as Bigg Boss 15 winner but they are quite happy for Tejasswi too. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia also expressed his disappointment over the results and said that he wanted Shamita Shetty to win this season as he always supported her.

