Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian plans to leverage Shamita Shetty’s weak moment post Raqesh Bapat’s exit

In the recent Weekend ka Vaar episode, there was no elimination. As per the declaration of the host Salman Khan, who told that two people have already left the show, hence, there will be no elimination. To this, Shamita Shetty asked Salman who's the second one, he replied that it was Raqesh Bapat as he has decided to not come back to the show. This came as a major shock for the actress and was seen breaking down into tears. Her friend Vishal Kotian was later seen planning to take advantage of her emotional state.

In a video from yesterday’s episode, it is seen that Vishal Kotian is making plans about making his friendship with Shamita stronger as Raqesh Bapat has exited from the house. He is seen talking to Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and others. He said, “Today is my lucky day and Raqesh has left so it is more luckier for me”. Karan Kundrra tells him, “You are a brother for her and you are playing games at such high levels.” To this, he replies calmly, “Game apni jagah, Rishta apni jagah”.

Shamita Shetty was seen talking to Neha Bhasin in the bedroom as tears rolled down her eyes. She told her, “I couldn’t deal with the mind games. Its getting very tough for me.”

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house due to health issues. He was kept under observation in a hospital. Later in the weekend episode, it was declared that he will not be returning to the house. Raqesh also shared a post about his health issues as he thanked his fans for the love they gave.



