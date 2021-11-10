Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian plays smartly to get into the VIP zone; Karan Kundrra decodes his plan

With the opening of the VIP zone gates, the game has changed for the contestants. Now each one of them has their eyes set on getting entry into the VIP zone, they are making plans to make themselves secure. In the recent promo of the show, Vishal Kotian is seen making plans with Umar Riaz that he will be on their side, but he is also seen making other plans with Shamita Shetty.

In the latest promo of the show Bigg Boss 15, Vishal Kotian, who is known as the master manipulator of the house, is seen confirming his support to Umar Riaz. He says that he is swearing on his mother that he will be on their side over Shamita Shetty. Later, he is seen talking to Shamita Shetty, as he tells her, “When power will come in my hands, I will surely flip.” Karan Kundrra is seen talking to Umar that he should not trust Vishal as he will definitely change. He said that its time to play smart and change the game.

See promo here-

Vishal Kotian recently came into the limelight when he had a major showdown with Jay Bhanushali. His friendship with Shamita Shetty was also shaken with the entry of Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat.

The upcoming episode of the show will bring a lot of surprises for the contestants and the audience. Raqesh Bapat will be taken out of the house due to a medical emergency; he is under observation and will resume in the show when his health allows. Singer Afsana Khan will also be reportedly eliminated from the house owing to her violent actions in the house.



