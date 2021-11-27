Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian says ‘I deserve to be inside’ after his eviction

Bigg Boss 15 house recently saw three shocking evictions including Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Neha Bhasin. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Vishal Kotian said that he is shocked with his early eviction.

In an interview with ETimes, Vishal said that he never thought he would be out so early and added that he deserves to be inside. "I was the only one playing the game with my brain. Almost every contestant and the audience would agree that I played intelligently. Some of the guests who came on the show spoilt my game. Even before I could play my game, people were told about it. I feel that was unfair to me. Many others are also playing their game, but every time my plan was revealed,” Vishal said.

Vishal made a strong bond with Shamita Shetty whom he considered his akka (sister), however, many times he was accused of using his relationship for the game. Speaking on it, Vishal said that his truly considered Shamita as his sister and his equation with her was real. He even went on to say that he was way ahead of her in the game and was doing much better.

“In fact I would say one of the reasons why I am evicted from is Shamita because I was emotional about her and didn't make it a game there. I think I was on my own, didn't have anyone with me,” he said. Vishal further added that Shamita got Rajiv Adatia, Raqesh Bapat, and Neha Bhasin and he felt like he was last on her priority list. Despite that he never questioned and his bond with her won't change for a game.

