Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Singh comments on friend Devoleena Bhattachrajee’s liking for Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 has been an entertaining ride the past few months, and as the show inches closer to its Grand Finale, the drama quotient seems to be at an all-time high. In the latest episode of the popular reality show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh entered the house as a contender, and challenged the housemates in tasks, which will get them to the Finale Week. Now, in a recent chat with a leading daily, Vishal has shared his views on Devoleena Bhattacharjee, his friend, and co-actor from the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

In a conversation with ETimes, Vishal shared his thoughts on Devoleena. He said that she is an emotional person and tends to overreact at certain times. He further opined that the actress is being ‘overtly emotional and aggressive’. Although Vishal agrees that people are mean when angry, he maintains that ugly spats can be avoided if things are handled in a mature way.

Devoleena recently confessed that she has grown a liking for Pratik Sehajpal. When asked if Vishal spoke with Devoleena’s boyfriend before entering the house, he said that he didn’t. He further said that Devoleena is only fond of Pratik. “I didn’t speak with him before I went inside. Also, she is only fond of Pratik and there’s nothing more to it. It is not unusual for anyone to grow fond of another housemate when you are stuck in a house with the same set of people. I wish I had a chance to tell her a few things about her game but we didn’t come face to face.”

