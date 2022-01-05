Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Singh on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s game: I agree that she is reacting a bit over this tim

Bigg Boss 15 had welcomed four challengers in the house on the last weekend episode. One of them is Vishal Singh. The actor is friends with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He recently opened up about Devoleena’s game in Bigg Boss 15, in an interview with ETimes. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor spoke about Devoleena's aggression and Pratik Sehajpal’s game.

Talking about Devoleena in the game, Vishal said, “I will be very honest. I agree that Devoleena is reacting a bit over this time. Be it her aggression or reaction to certain things, I also find a bit extra this time. She is not like that otherwise. I don’t know what that house is doing it her. I always feel it’s very easy to sit outside and judge someone than to stay there and experience it yourself, are two different things. When you are locked inside the house, your emotions are heightened, you see the same people everyday. She has seen a very different life before acting and she has reached so far in life only because of her hard work. She’s is a very honest person and whenever she connects with people she considers them her own and that’s the reason she gets hurt the most. Having said that, I also feel she could have controlled a lot at many situations and she was wrong.”

Vishal also shared his view on Pratik's game as he said, “With Pratik I feel there have been several times when viewers have been pointed out that he always have a special connection like in OTT he had with Neha Bhasin, then with Akasa Singh, I won’t call it fake but I find him too planned. He knows very well from whom he will get reactions and who needs to be poked when. There are times when the reactions comes naturally but there many a times when I feel he does things on purpose to get reaction. He pokes people intentionally to get a reaction. It is a good game actually because he knows everyone in and out," he shared.



