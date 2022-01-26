Bigg Boss 15: Was Rakhi Sawant eliminated from the house last night? Find out

As Bigg Boss 15 finale is approaching the show is getting exciting with each passing day. Fans have already started praying for their favourite contestant to lift the trophy. Not only that even ex-contestants and other tv celebs have been openly supporting their favourites. Amidst all this the news of one of the strongest contestants Rakhi Sawant being eliminated from the BB15 house has been coming out.

Rakhi Sawant was spotted on the streets of Mumbai recently by the paps and that kinda shocked everyone. The moment paps spotted her, they did not waste a minute and capture her in their lenses. When the paps asked her to tell them something about Bigg Boss 15, she smiled and replied, “Main out ho gayi, kal raat ko (Last night I got eliminated)." When asked who she thinks is winning Bigg Boss 15, she said, "Mujhe kya pata kaun jeet raha hai. Mujhe nahi pata (I have no idea who is winning)."

Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant along with her husband Ritesh Singh. While her husband was eliminated quite early on in the game, she stayed strong on the show. However, the actress was ousted from BB 15 last night. Live audience voting was supposed to decide the fate of these finalists. It looks like Rakhi got eliminated during that round.

Now, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai will be seen battling it out for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

