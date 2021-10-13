Bigg Boss 15: Was Shamita Shetty partial during the task to save Vishal Kotian?

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15, the junglewasis have got a golden chance to get entry in the house and stay with the OTT contestants. In the given tasks, the contestants are divided into four teams and they will be seen competing against each other for their chance to enter the house. The captain of the house is the ‘sanchalak’ of the game and she will be deciding the winner of the competition. It is seen in the promo that Vishal Kotian talks her into saving him and make her team stronger.

As per the promos, it is seen that the first round is won by Team Tigers. Later Vishal is seen talking to Shamita as he tells her that, “When Pratik and Nishant come together, they become stronger and when I will come with you, then you will become stronger.” But Shamita says that the problem is Jay is also in his team, to which he replies, “He does not have a problem with you, so now is the time to play for yourself.” Shamita seemed convinced by him.

Later in the promo, it is seen that Karan Kundrra expresses his anger that Shamita has been partial for saving Vishal and she knows that his team won the competition. Miesha Iyer loses her temper and hurls abuses at the opposite team. She takes off the costume and says she does not want to play the game. Umar Riaz also gets angry and he shouts that Shamita is partial towards the other team. It will be soon seen who will get the chance to enter the house.



